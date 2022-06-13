Dindigul Campus Connect

Sports Day

Thassim Beevi Abdul Kader College for Women, Kilakarai celebrated its 34th Sports Day recently. S. Sumaya, Principal, welcomed the gathering. The special invitees were M. Sheik Mansoor, Revenue Divisional Officer, and K. Vasanthi, District Inspector of Physical Education. Ms. Vasanthi, in her address, congratulated the two students who won gold medals for shotput and 100 metres running at the Indo-Nepal International Championship in Nepal. Mr. Mansoor, in his address, said sportsmanship was something different from other skills in the sense that people learn perseverance to get success after successive failures.

The college also celebrated its 34th Academic Day. A.K. Nawaz Babu, CEO of S.A. Knitwears, Madurai, and JK Muthu, CEO of Kamalam Infotech, Madurai, offered felicitations.

Python Bootcamp

The Department of Computer Science and Engineering in association with Institution of Engineers (IE-CSE) Students’ Chapter of Ramco Institute of Technology (RIT), organised a five- day Python Bootcamp for IX, X, XI, XII students from June 6 to 10. More than 90 students from 36 schools in Virudhunagar and Madurai districts participated in the camp. The students were taught Python Programming with modern pedagogical techniques such as quizzes, videos, hands-on sessions to make the students enjoy online learning. The students felt that the programme would prove useful when they start pursuing engineering studies. The sessions were handled by V. Anusuya ASP/CSE, M.Swarna Sudha AP(SG)/CSE, B. Vijayalakshmi, AP(SG)/CSE and G.Sakthi Priya, AP/CSE under the guidance of K.Vijayalakshmi, Professor and Head/CSE.

MoU signed

Kalasalingam University in Srivilliputtur has signed a memorandum of understanding with Hotel Courtyard by Marriott in Chennai. The MoU was signed K. Sridharan, the Chancellor, on behalf of Kalasalingam University and Sanjeev Mandal, General Manager of Courtyard by Marriott. The MoU envisages training programmes, cross-training, and development programmes for the faculty and students of B.Sc Catering Science and Hotel Management. Arivazhagi Sridharan, the Pro chancellor, offered felicitations. The MoU will mark a positive change in the employability scenario as it will also benefit students of Finance, Engineering, and Management. The Courtyard by Marriott would be symbiotically benefitted by constant supply of workforce and support from KARE, the speakers said. Rovino, HR Manager, of Courtyard by Marriott; and Benett, HoD, Catering and Hotel Management, were present.