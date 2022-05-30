Dindigul Campus Connect

Placement Day

PSR Engineering College, PSRR College of Engineering, PSR Polytechnic College and PSR Arts and Science College, Sivakasi organised ‘Placement Day 2022’ on May 28. Virudhunagar Collector J. Meganatha Reddy was the chief guest. Sripathy, formerly Chief Secretary, Chandraseker Chenniappan of Virtusa and Poorna Prakash of ICT Academy of Tamil Nadu were the guests of honour. R. Solaisamy, Managing Trustee and Correspondent, presided over the ceremony in the presence of S. Vigneswari Arunkumar, Director, PSR Group of Institutions. B.G. Vishnuram, Principal, PSR EC, and P. Marichamy, Dean, were present. Star Alumni Award was issued to 18 alumni for their contribution towards the development of the institution. As many as 1,263 offer letters were given during the recruitment drive. C. Balasubramanian, Principal, PSRR CE, proposed the vote of thanks.

Bharathi remembered

The Tamil Department of Gandhigram Rural Institute hosted a speech on poet Subramania Bharathi. N. Ravindran from a university in Sri Lanka said,” Bharathi’s works will be valid even after 100 years from now. Vice Chancellor TT Ranganathan, in his address, said Bharathi’s nationalistic insights are powerful enough to build the nation. Professors Ananthakumar and Muthiah offered felicitations.