Dindigul Campus Connect

ports Day being inaugurated at Hajee Karutha Rowther Howdia College in Uthamapalayam.

May 23, 2022 17:59 IST

An intercollegiate meet under way at Ayya Nadar Janaki Ammal College, Sivakasi | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

MICROBES 2022

The Department of Microbiology of Ayya Nadar Janaki Ammal College, Sivakasi organized an intercollegiate meet entitled MICROBES 2022 recently. As many as 91 students from seven colleges participated in it. C. Ashok, Principal, who inaugurated the meet, said in his address that suc festivals helped the students in their technology-oriented learning process. Various competitions such as oral presentation, poster presentation, Petri-Art, dumb charade and brainteasers were conducted. K.R. College of Arts and Science in Kovilpatti won the overall prize. P. Ponmanickam, Head, Department of Microbiology, had made the arrangements. J. John Wilson, Assistant Professor of Microbiology, the organising secretary, proposed the vote of thanks.

Sports Day

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 66th Sports Day was held at Hajee Karutha Rowther Howdia College in Uthamapalayam on May 16. College secretary and correspondent M Dharvesh Mohideen and president S. Senthal Meeran presided. Over 600 boys and girls participated in athletic and other events. Principal H. Mohamed Meeran, Director of Physical Education B. Akbar Ali, and members of the management committee were present.