Dindigul Campus Connect

Atal Community Innovation Centre -Kalasalingam Innovation Foundation and C-DAC, Bengaluru, exchange MoU documents in the presence of Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Participants at a conference in Alagappa University, Karaikudi.

Meet on FINTECH

A two-day conference on ‘Contemporary trends and challenges in FINTECH services in the VUCA World” hosted by the Department of Corporate Secretaryship, Alagappa University, Karaikudi in collaboration with the Institute of Cost Accountants of India, Chennai, was held on May 5 and 6. P. Raju Iyer, president-ICAI; S. Santhosh Baboo, Principal, D.G. Vaishnav College, Chennai; Sivesan Sivananadamoorthy of the University of Jaffna, Sri Lanka; K. Rajagopal, Chairman of Southern India Regional Council of ICAI, and S. Rajamohan, Dean, Faculty of Management, Alagappa University, offered felicitations.

MoU signed

A memorandum of understanding was signed between Atal Community Innovation Centre -Kalasalingam Innovation Foundation (ACIC KIF) and Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) in Bengaluru, in the presence of Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar during the event ‘Semicon India 2022.’

S. Shasi Anand, vice president, Kalasalingam University, said the MoU would lead to collaborative R&D, product development and training in the areas of semiconductor technologies, power electronics, energy harvesting, electric vehicles etc. R. Nagaraj, Vice Chancellor; V. Vasudevan, Registrar; Subathra Shesadhri, Director, ACIC-KIF; and Magesh and S.D.Sudharson of C-DAC were present.

Eye screening camp

The Youth Red Red Cross unit of Sri Kaliswari College, Sivakasi, in association with Dr.Anil Kumar Eye Hospital organised a free eye screening camp on May 9. P.K. Balamurugan, Vice-Principal, inaugurated the camp. Of the 440 students and staff who were screened, 62 were identified with eye defects. S. Mariappan, Youth Red Cross Programme Officer, had made the arrangements.

Gandhian ideology

The Department of Economics and Commerce of GTN Arts College, Dindigul, organised a one-day seminar on ‘Gandhian ideology and sustainable development goals’ on May 6. P. Balagurusamy, the Principal, presided. K. Rethinam, the secretary and correspondent, inaugurated the seminar. M.Ponniah, HoD of Commerce, offered felicitations. P .Anadarajkumar, Head and Professor of Rural Development, GRI-DU and R. Veemarajan, formerly Principal, Dr.J.C.Kumarappa Institute of Rural Technology and Development,T. Kallupatti, spoke. M. Inbalakshmi proposed the vote of thanks.

Patent for new patterns

The Department of Home Science of Gandhigram Rural Institute – Deemed to be University has devised a new strategy for apparel pattern making using Scalable Vector Graphic Filters format which has received the patent rights. R.I. Sathya, Professor of Home Science, and Anil Kumar, the researchers who formulated the new strategy said their invention would ensure perfect fit and eliminate post-production alterations. This would reduce wastage of fabric, and the cost of software. The researchers were felicitated by T.T .Ranganathan, Vice-Chancellor i/c and M.G.Sethuraman, Registrar i/c.