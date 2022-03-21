Dindigul Campus Connect

World Consumer Rights Day event under way at Alagappa University, Karaikudi | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Quiz contest

A State-level quiz contest for PG students was organised by the Department of

Mathematics, Alagappa University, Karaikudi on March 18. Prof. M. Marudai of Bharathidasan University, Tiruchi was the quiz master. More than 20 teams from various educational institutions participated in the competition. C. Sekar, Registrar i/c , distributed the prizes to winners. J. Vimala, Assistant Professor, proposed the vote of thanks.

The World Consumer Rights Day was organised by the Department of Corporate

Secretaryship and the Consumer Club on March 15. C. Vethirajan, HoD,

spoke on the theme for this year, Fair Digital Finance.

M. Vivekananda of Akila Bharatha Grahak Panchayat and K. Mayilvel, Former

Professor of, Vivekananda College, Madurai were the resource persons.

Faculty induction programme

Sri S. Ramasamy Naidu Memorial College, Sattur, organised faculty induction programme under Star College Scheme on March 12. S. Ganeshram, Principal, presided over the function. R. Rajendran, Associate Professor, Department of Microbiology, PSG College of Arts and Science, Coimbatore, was the chief guest. P. Sundara Venkatesh, Coordinator, DBT-Star College Scheme, proposed the vote of thanks. As many as 59 faculty members from the Science Departments attended the programme. Later Mr. Rajendran elaborated on the Institutional guidelines for DBT-Star College Scheme.

Sports meet

The 20th and 21st sports meets were conducted in Sri Kaliswari College, Sivakasi on March 18. The chief guest, Glory Darling Margaret, Assistant Professor, YMCA College of Physical Education, Chennai hoisted the olympic flag and inspected March Past by NCC units and eight Sports Houses. Vice Principal P. K. Balamurugan hoisted the college flag

In her address, Ms Margaret said that a 30-minute walk every day would defog and detoxify the mind and improve emotional intelligence which in turn would enhance the decision making skill. K. Yogeshwaran, Assistant Director of Physical Education, proposed the vote of thanks.

Methodology for book publication

The R & D cell of G. T. N. Arts College, Dindigul and Dr. GSK Social Laboratory, Bengaluru, jointly organised a one-day faculty development programme on ‘Methodology for Book Publication’ on March 19. S. Ramasamy, formerly Professor of Economics and Dean, Gandhigram Rural Institute, spoke on art of book publication, especially structure and framing of the bookshops, steps for publishing textbooks, reference books, and monographs.