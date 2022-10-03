Dindigul Campus Connect Oct 3

Lecture on crypto currency under way at Sri Kaliswari College, Sivakasi. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Programme on human rights under way at GTN Arts College, Dindigul.

World Heart Day being celebrated at Pannai College of Pharmacy, Mullipadi, Dindigul.

World Heart Day event at pharma college

The NSS Unit of Pannai College of Pharmacy, Mullipadi, Dindigul, celebrated World Heart Day recently. . Quiz competitions, discussions, and games related to physical activities were conducted on prevention of cardio vascular diseases. Principal V. Ganesan NSS Programme Officer Ramanathan and Pharmacology Department Associate Professor Rajamathanki were present. Jeya Sundari and Puvanenthiran had made the arrangements.

Meet on FPO linkage

A workshop on FPO linkage was organised at Horticultural College and Research Institute, Periyakulam on September 26. J. Rajangam, Dean, who inaugurated it, said 903 FPOs had been formed in the State with supporting agencies to uplift small and marginal farmers’ holdings. Senthilnathan, Head, Agricultural Economics, TNAU, Coimbatore, delivered the special address. .Sakthi Balan, DDM, NABARD, Theni, S.Vasanthan, CEO, EDII-Periyakulam, G.Seethalakshmi, DDH-Theni and .Paulraj, DDAM, Theni participated. K.R .Rajadurai, Associate Professor, proposed the vote of thanks.

Programme on human rights

The Department of Economics of GTN Arts College, Dindigul, organised a one-day basic training programme on Human Rights on September 30. P. Ravichandran, Convener- NHRC Training Programme, explained about the programme . P. Balagurusamy, Principal, delivered the presidential address. M. Durgadevi, DSP, Vedasandur, delivered the keynote address. Arul Prasad of Arul Anadar College, Madurai; K.S .Nakkeeran of Gandhigram Rural University; and J. Glory, Advocate, Madras High Court, Madurai Bench, spoke. Later S. Sujatha, Programme Coordinator-NHRC, conducted a quiz competition for the participants and proposed the vote of Thanks. Assistant professor .S.Arun had made the arrangements.

Talk on crypto currency

The Department of Commerce of Sri Kaliswari College, Sivakasi organised a virtual guest lecture on ‘The Future of Crypto Currency” on September 30. S. Sivapriya of Dharmamurthi Rao Bahadur Calavala Cunnan Chetty’s Hindu College, Chennai was the resource person. M.J.Senthil Kumar, Head and Associate Professor, welcomed the gathering. V. Suriya, Assistant Professor, proposed the vote of thanks.