Dilapidated temple gopuram at Pazhayarai to be reconstructed 

July 16, 2023 11:15 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The dilapidated gopuram of the Somanathar temple at Pazhayarai, the ancient capital of the Cholas, will be renovated by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department.

Decades of neglect has earned it the name, ‘mottai gopuram’. A Coimbatore-based philanthropist has come forward to restore the gopuram. It would cost more than ₹5 crore.

“The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Tiruchi, has submitted a report after studying the gopuram and the soil around the temple. The question is whether to dismantle the entire structure and construct it afresh or construct the superstructure by providing adequate support,” said T. Umadevi, Deputy Commissioner, HR&CE Department.

She said the department had decided to get the opinion of experts from the IIT Madras, who had helped to restore the 12th Century Abatsahayeswarar temple at Thukkachi near Kumbakonam.

The Somanathar temple is situated on the banks of the Thirumalairajan river, a tributary of the Cauvery. The reference to the temple can be found in the hymns sung by Saivite saints Appar, Sambandar and Sundarar. There is adequate evidence for Pazhayarai to be the capital of the Cholas once. It existed even in the 5th Century. It was there that the royal families had lived until the 11th Century. Pazhayarai lost its importance with the capital shifted to Thanjavur.

“The east-facing gopuram of the Somanathar temple should have five or seven level. Neglect and time could have taken their toll on the structure,” said R. Kalaikovan, founder, Dr. M. Rajamanikkanar Centre for Historical Research, who has done a lot of work at Pazhayarai.

He said it could be called a ‘Karakoil’, since the Maha Mandapam had been designed like a chariot, pulled by elephants and horses. “The temple was converted into a stone structure during the period of the early Cholas and the gopuram was constructed by the later Cholas,” Dr. Kalaikovan said.

He said that according to the two inscriptions found in the Maha Mandapam, the Mandapam was constructed by Narasingadevan of Poruvanur, a chieftain of the Vanatharayan sect. Its stone steps were also constructed by Narasingadevan.

The sannidhi of the goddess is adorned with beautiful paintings, especially those narrating the incarnation of Lord Narasimha.

