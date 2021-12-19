Dilapidated school buildings demolished in central districts

Bolstering safety: Demolition work under way at the Lalgudi Boys Higher Secondary School in Tiruchi on Saturday.

TIRUCHI

19 December 2021 01:09 IST

Orders have been issued for the tearing down of over 700 such structures

Authorities began demolishing unsafe school buildings in some of the districts in central region of the State on Saturday. The move comes in the wake of the death of three students due to the collapse of a toilet wall in a government-aided school in Tirunelveli on Friday.

Tiruchi Collector ordered the demolition of 410 school buildings in the district as they did not adhere to safety standards. Demolition work began immediately in some schools following an order by the School Education Department to take action within 48 hours.

Collector S. Sivarasu on Saturday said instructions were given to demolish school buildings that were not fit for use. In many schools, these buildings in poor shape were not being used by students but were being utilised as storage spaces. This too would not be allowed, he said. Private schools and commercial buildings too, would be inspected by authorities of the local bodies, and notices will be issued if required.

Work to demolish the buildings in line with the order began in Tiruchi at the Lalgudi Boys Higher Secondary School. “The work has to begin within 48 hours, senior officials have instructed,” Mr. Sivarasu said.

Meanwhile, Pudukottai Collector Kavitha Ramu ordered the demolition of 100 school buildings that were in bad shape, some of which had not been in use for years, official sources said.

Speaking to The Hindu, an official of the School Education Department in Pudukottai said they had submitted a list of 259 government and government-aided schools buildings in the district that were in bad shape.

Higher officials reviewed the list and sent a communication to the District Collector, who has ordered the demolition of 100 such buildings.

“The remaining buildings may not need demolition but may need repairs,” the official said. The school buildings included toilet complexes, kitchens, classrooms among others.

The order to demolish has been given to the Public Works Department and the District Rural Development Agency, and the work will begin immediately.

The officials found that school buildings in Aranthangi and Avudaiyarkovil were some of the most damaged following cyclone Gaja, the official said.

Alternative arrangements are in place as 99% of the buildings were already not in use. “Keeping the safety of the children in mind, we have asked teachers and school heads to inform us if there are any other such buildings which require repair,” the official said.

Similar orders were passed to demolish 96 school buildings in Thanjavur and 20 in Karur. In Ariyalur district, unsafe buildings in 126 school, noon meal and anganwadi centres were ordered to be demolished.

District-level authorities have been instructed to conduct inspections and monitor the quality of buildings as the recent rains may have caused damage.