Dikshithars relent, cars taken out of Sri Natarajar temple

CUDDALORE

29 December 2020 12:00 IST

The temple cars of Sabapathy temple popularly known as Sri Natarajar temple in Chidambaram were taken out through the four Mada Streets on Tuesday after protesting Pothu Dikshithars relented and brought them out of the premises. COVID-19 protocols were adhered to.

The committee of Pothu Dikshithars, the hereditary custodians-cum-archakas of the temple had earlier taken the stand that they would not bring the cars out of the temple precincts to register their protest against the district administration making online passes mandatory for devotees to participate in the festivities.

Over 300 Dikshithars and Sivanadiyars and members of various Hindu outfits resorted to a road roko on Monday night demanding the authorities cancel the online pass system. Though senior police and revenue officials tried to pacify them they refused to budge. As the stalemate continued till 4 a.m. on Tuesday, the Dikshithars took the stand that whoever wanted to see the presiding deities can come in and offer worship.

Ultimately, the Dikshithars made a climb-down and decided to take the cars out of the temple, bringing an end to the stalemate.

Accordingly, five cars carrying the processional cum presiding deity Lord Nataraja and his consort Sivagamasundari, Lord Vinayaka, Lord Subramanian and Chandigeswar rolled out from the temple premises at around 7.30 a.m.

The district administration had issued a set of guidelines to participate in the festivities and devotees with online passes were allowed entry into the temple.

On Wednesday, the penultimate day of the 10-day festivities, the sanctum sanctorium would be again opened for ‘Arudra Darshan’ when the presiding deity in a cosmic dance posture would be taken out in a palanquin procession.

Meanwhile, elaborate security arrangements have been made by the Cuddalore district police for the Arudra Darshan fete on Wednesday. A huge posse of police personnel led by Superintendent of Police M. Sree Abhinav have been deployed for security.