Digital vouchers for vaccination

07 August 2021 01:08 IST

Bank of Baroda, Chennai zone, has entered into a tie-up with Apollo Hospitals and MGM Healthcare Private Limited for UPI Prepaid Voucher Project (e-RUPI) on Thursday, a release said. Through this, corporate entities can issue digital vouchers to their employees who can redeem it for getting COVID-19 vaccines.

S. Rengarajan, general manager, Bank of Baroda, Chennai Zone, and representatives from both hospitals were present.

