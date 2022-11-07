Digital re-survey: T.N., Kerala to undertake joint inspection of areas along inter-State border

Dennis S. Jesudasan CHENNAI
November 07, 2022 21:32 IST

With the Kerala government having launched a digital re-survey of its land on November 1, the Tamil Nadu government said on Monday that officials from both States would hold discussions and undertake a joint field inspection of areas along the inter-State border.

In response to a report published by The Hindu on Monday, Tamil Nadu’s Revenue Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran said officials from both States would hold a discussion to compare their respective revenue records and other documents, and undertake a joint field inspection, only after which decisions would be arrived at.

In September this year, Kerala’s Assistant Director (Re-survey) in Thodupuzha wrote to Assistant Director (Survey) in Theni district of Tamil Nadu, seeking a convenient date, place and time for a discussion on a digital re-survey of areas in Chinnakkanal, Sathurangapparai, Karunapuram and Santhanparai villages that share a border with Tamil Nadu.

“A date and time for the participation of senior Survey Department officials from Theni district for that meeting would be conveyed by the Theni district administration, and later, a decision would be taken on joint field inspections,” the Minister said.

