Digital philatelic exhibition begins

The philately is being held in virtual mode for the first time mainly to reach the youth

The Department of Posts, Tamil Nadu Circle, has organised the 13th State-level philately exhibition in digital mode.

Called ‘TN Digipex 2022’, the virtual exhibition being organised in association with the South India Philatelists’ Association, was inaugurated on Friday and would be on till January 10. Interested persons may visit www.tndigipex2022.com to see the collection under non-competitive and competitive categories.

“India’s rich cultural heritage” is the theme of the exhibition. Nearly 289 frames are on display, including of school and college students, at the virtual exhibition. Of this, 214 frames are showcased under competitive class and various themes, including postal history, aero philately and first day and special covers.

N.S. Santhosh Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University, inaugurated the fair. He lauded the department’s efforts to keep pace with the developments and stay relevant with its varied postal services such as savings bank and payments bank.

B. Selvakumar, chief postmaster general, Tamil Nadu Circle, spoke.

He said the exhibition was being held in digital mode for the first time to promote philatelists’ collection and to help the youth appreciate the country’s culture and heritage.

A special cover on the logo of TN Digipex and ancillary packs on Tamil Nadu pictorial cancellations and commemorative stamps released last year were released on the occasion. On Saturday, philatelist P.S. Seshadri will host an hour-long online philately workshop from 10.30 a.m.