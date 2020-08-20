Difficult for AIADMK to face elections without ensuring exemption from NEET, Alagiri says

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president said the State government must “use its influence” to gain an exemption from NEET from the Central government

Facing the 2021 Assembly elections would be difficult for the ruling AIADMK if it fails to ensure exemption from the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), said Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president, K.S. Alagiri, in Tiruppur on Thursday.

Speaking to the mediapersons, he said that the State government must “use its influence” to gain an exemption from NEET from the Central government. The party’s stand on NEET, as explained by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, was that the States that were not interested in NEET would be exempted, he said. “The Modi government should also follow this policy,” Mr. Alagiri said.

In response to a question on the suicide of a 19-year-old NEET aspirant in Coimbatore on Tuesday, Mr. Alagiri said that students should not take the extreme step due to the fear of any examination. “Teachers, parents and this society should instil confidence among children,” he said.

Mr. Alagiri, along with TNCC working president Mohan Kumaramangalam, visited Kangeyam Assembly constituency in Tiruppur district on Thursday to review the party’s preparatory work for next year’s Assembly elections.