Tamil NaduCHENNAI 16 June 2020 19:09 IST
Differently abled persons in T.N. to get ₹1,000 aid
National Identity and Disability Certificate required for the dole
Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday announced a cash assistance of ₹1,000 to each of the 13.35 lakh differently abled persons with necessary ID cards, in view of the lockdown till June 30.
A senior official said every differently abled person, who has a National Identity and Disability Certificate (NIDC) would get the assistance.
