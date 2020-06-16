Tamil Nadu

Differently abled persons in T.N. to get ₹1,000 aid

National Identity and Disability Certificate required for the dole

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday announced a cash assistance of ₹1,000 to each of the 13.35 lakh differently abled persons with necessary ID cards, in view of the lockdown till June 30.

A senior official said every differently abled person, who has a National Identity and Disability Certificate (NIDC) would get the assistance.

