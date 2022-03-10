Differently-abled person thanks Collector

SIVAGANGA

For Lakshmanan, a differently-abled, March 9, 2022 would be an important date. He received a phone call from the Collector P Madhusudan Reddy, who assured to provide him all the relief from the Tamil Nadu government.

After Lakshmanan had posted his grievance in the social media, the Collector directed his team of officers to check the status of the citizen.

When officials from the Revenue, Health and Family Welfare, Rural Development and others visited Thirumanpatti in Melapoongodi panchayat, they were shocked to see his plight.

Narrating the tale, his sister Adhammal said that after her mother died a few years ago, her father left them in the lurch and could not be traced till date. In a bid to survive and for livelihood, Lakshmanan went to Coimbatore in search of a job. However, he met with a road accident there and thus became permanently a differently-abled person.

After losing both his legs, a kidney, life was miserable for Lakshmanan. Without someone’s help, he cannot attend to his routine chores. Living in a mud-wall, his sister narrated that on most of the days, she had to help him clean the place as he could not crawl to the toilet, which was on a raised platform.

Immediately, Mr Reddy, directed the officials to make arrangements for issuance of a house-site patta and build a differently-abled user friendly toilet with proper water facility.

Also, when Adhammal explained the problem about the difficulty in withdrawing the monthly financial assistance credited to his bank account by the Tamil Nadu government, as he had not linked his Adhaar, the Collector informed the Lead District Manager to coordinate with the bank and the account holder.

In the meantime, the Collector ordered the Public Health officials to periodically examine Lakshmanan for about a month and provide him with medicines. “ We will personally take care of you... Do not worry,” was the message from the Collector, Lakshmanan said.

The revenue officials said that constructing a dwelling would be taken up at the earliest under the Central and State government housing project.

Thanking the Collector, Lakshmanan also said that he would start exploring ways which could help him earn an income for survival.