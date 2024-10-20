Differences of opinion between members of the DMK-led alliance have surfaced: Palaniswami

Differences of opinion among the constituents of the DMK-led front have started surfacing, and very soon the cracks may widen, said AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami in Tirunelveli on Sunday.

Launching the year-long celebrations of the AIADMK’s 53rd anniversary in Ambasamudram, he said DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had been repeatedly stating that his party’s alliance was intact, but that was not the case.

According to the former Chief Minister, the only achievement the DMK could claim after having come to power was that its leader had brought his son into the party fold and made him Deputy Chief Minister. “Is this the way the party (DMK) respects its seniors,” he asked.

In contrast, Mr. Palaniswami said he was an ordinary farmer and a cadre in the AIADMK, who rose to the level of Chief Minister and general secretary. The AIADMK recognised and honoured loyal workers and believed in democracy, he stressed.

Hailing the party founder M.G. Ramachandran and his successor Jayalalithaa for their numerous sacrifices, he said the AIADMK was intact and had grown stronger. Some media houses undermined the strength of the AIADMK and gave an impression that all is not well. “We will prove them all wrong in the 2026 Assembly election with your support,” he added.

The DMK, he charged, had captured power by misleading voters in 2021. The DMK government had not brought in even one noteworthy or tangible project. “What was the use in blaming the Union government. The people will not believe all the stories anymore and are upset with the DMK for its maladministration in every sphere,” he said.

The Leader of Opposition said there was no law and order in Tamil Nadu. The courts have expressed concern and directed the police to tighten the crackdown on ganja. Many youths were exposed to narcotics. Not a day went by smoothly as media reports suggested murder, attempt to murder, rape, among other criminal activities in the State. The numbers were increasing everyday, he added.

“The DMK leaders celebrated their Lok Sabha victory and said they had achieved 100% by winning all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu and one in Puducherry. However, what have the 40 MPs achieved? Have they brought any projects to Tamil Nadu? Were they able to solve any issues like Mullaperiyar reservoir row with Kerala or scrap the NEET? Nothing has been done,” he contended.

Whereas, according to him the erstwhile AIADMK government had brought in 11 medical colleges. Economically weaker sections in the society were given financial assistance. Marriages were performed for the downtrodden in a decent and dignified manner by through the Thaaliku Thangam (gold for mangalsutra) scheme. The children in government schools were given laptops and the Government Order giving 7.5 % horizontal reservation for government school students helped over 3,500 get admission in medical colleges free of cost, he said.