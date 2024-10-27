ADVERTISEMENT

Diesel spills onto Tiruvannamalai-Bengaluru Highway as lorry overturns

Published - October 27, 2024 11:00 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tonnes of diesel spilled on the Tiruvannamalai - Bengaluru Highway (NH 77) after a tanker lorry from Mangalore overturned at Periyakolapadi village near Tiruvannamalai town on Sunday.

Diesel spilled onto the Tiruvannamalai-Bengaluru Highway (NH77) after a tanker lorry proceeding from Mangalore overturned at Periyakolapadi village near Tiruvannamalai town on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said that K. Kannan (43), a native of Dharmapuri, was driving the diesel tanker lorry from Mangalore with a consignment of 20,000 litres of diesel to an oil depot in Panruti town in Cuddalore district on the stretch. He tried to overtake a government town bus that was coming from Chengam to Tiruvannamalai town when he suddenly noticed an empty minivan that was coming from the opposite direction on the stretch. The oil tanker lorry and mini-van collided and got overturned. The incident happened around 4.30 a.m.

In the impact, mini-van driver K. Santhosh Kumar (25), a native of Bargur (Krishnagiri), was severely injured and others escaped unhurt. Diesel from the tanker lorry spilled on the carriageway. Immediately, passersby and motorists alerted fire fighters and Tiruvannamalai West police.

After more than an hour of hard labour, firefighters managed to remove diesel spilled on the stretch and cleared the route for traffic. Police said that some residents also took a small quantity of diesel from the overturned tanker lorry before police prevented them. The injured driver was admitted to the Government Medical College in Tiruvannamalai town where doctors said that his condition is stable. A case was registered against the tanker lorry driver, Kannan. A probe is under way.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US