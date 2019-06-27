Did UPSC pick Punjab IPS officers for DGP post?

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had apparently sent a panel of five IPS officers belonging to the Punjab cadre for appointment as Director-General of Police/Head of Police Force in Tamil Nadu a couple of days ago.

According to police sources, the sealed cover addressed to the Chief Secretary was handed over to a special messenger in New Delhi and flown to Chennai on Monday evening. To the surprise of top bureaucrats, it contained the names of Punjab cadre IPS officers. The State had sent the names of about a dozen IPS officers with 30 years of service, who were eligible to be appointed to the top post.

While there was no response from the UPSC when The Hindu sent an email query to the Secretary and made several phone calls, a senior police official confirmed that the names of other State cadre officers were inadvertently included. He said appropriate disciplinary action had been taken against the concerned official by the commission for the goof-up.

Another sealed cover with the revised names of officers was received on Tuesday night, the sources said, adding that a decision on appointing the new Head of Police Force was expected on Thursday.

As the situation stands, the names of five officers — Jalad K Tripathy, DGP, Uniformed Services Recruitment Board; M.S Jaffar Sait, DGP Crime Branch CID; Srilakshmi Prasad, DGP, State Human Rights Commission; Ashutosh Shukla, DGP, Refugees Camp, Mandapam and Mithilesh Kumar Jha, Officer on Central Deputation — are likely to be included in the panel shortlisted by the UPSC. However, rumours were agog that the name of Mr. Sait was not cleared owing to a variety of reasons. A person has moved the Supreme Court challenging an order giving Mr. Sait relief in a case is said to have been the obstacle, the sources said.

Mr. Tripathy, a 1985-batch IPS officer, is the senior most in the panel and has about one year service left. However, in the event of his being appointed as the Head of Police Force, he would hold office for a period of two years going by the Supreme Court guidelines in the Prakash Singh case.

Two other officers in the same batch — S.R. Jangid and Gandhi Rajan — got out of the race since they had less than six months service making them ineligible for consideration to the top post. With the incumbent DGP T.K. Rajendran due to retire from service this month-end, orders on posting a new officer in his place are likely in a day or two, the sources added.

In a separate development, the State government ordered the promotion and posting of three batches of IPS officers in the rank of Inspector-General of Police, Deputy-Inspector General of Police and Superintendent of Police on Wednesday.