Did Udhayanidhi congratulate Ajith to provoke Vijay, doubts Tamilisai

Published - October 30, 2024 07:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamilisai Soundararajan

BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday doubted whether Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin had congratulated actor Ajithkumar on competing in the Dubai and European Championship car race only to provoke actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president Vijay.

Ms. Tamilisai referred to Mr. Udhayanidhi’s recent social media post, in which he extended wishes and gratitude to Ajithkumar for competing in global car race events and displaying the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu’s logo on the car and equipment. “I don’t know whether he congratulated Mr. Ajith to provoke Mr. Vijay.”

Paying tributes to the statue of late Forward Bloc leader Pasumpon U. Muthuramalinga Thevar in Chennai, Ms. Tamilisai said, “It was Thevar who said ‘nationalism and spirituality are my two eyes’. However, Mr. Udhayanidhi is saying spirituality and politics cannot be mixed in Tamil Nadu. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin should extend Deepavali wishes to people.”

She condemned the Greater Chennai Corporation for increasing community hall fees and urged the civic body to rent community halls to the poor at a cheap price for organising functions.

