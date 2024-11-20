 />
Did not receive application from Vedanta for tungsten mining, says T.N. government

Sources in the State government said though the Union government had allowed Vedanta to mine in an area of 2015.51 Ha in Arittapatti, the State had not received any application from the company in this regard

Updated - November 20, 2024 02:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Natural springs beneath the hillocks in Arittapatti village near Madurai

Natural springs beneath the hillocks in Arittapatti village near Madurai | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday (November 20, 2024) clarified that it had not given permission to mining company Vedanta for tungsten mining near the Biodiversity Heritage Site at Arittapatti in Madurai district.

Sources in the State government said though the Union government had allowed Vedanta to mine in an area of 2015.51 hectares, the State had not received any application from the company in this regard.

CPI(M) MP Su. Venkatesan, PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss, and environmentalists had urged the State government not to allow Vedanta to mine in that area.

Government sources further said it was studying the areas allotted to Vedanta and the yardsticks based on which those areas were allotted.

Published - November 20, 2024 02:13 pm IST

