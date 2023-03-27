HamberMenu
Dialysis machines donated to Tanker Foundation’s Vellore unit

March 27, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Tanker Foundation’s Vellore unit has received five dialysis machines. While four of them were donated by Cognizant Foundation one was donated by Janakibai Pahalsingh Bajaj Charitable Trust.  

Cognizant has so far donated over 25 dialysis machines to all centres run by Tanker Foundation. It runs 11 centers in Chennai; and one each in Madurai, Vellore and Tiruppur.  

Vellore MLA P. Karthikeyan, Vellore Mayor Sujatha Anandakumar, Rotarians Sv Rm. Ramanathan and Nallamai Ramanathan commissioned the machines. ICICI Foundation has donated all the cots. The vellore dialysis unit now has 22 machines that will benefit 44 patients daily, according to a release from Tanker Foundation. 

