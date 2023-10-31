ADVERTISEMENT

Dialysis machine installed in Retteri urban primary health centre

October 31, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - CHENNAI 

Tanker Foundation is a non-profit charitable organisation that offers subsidised dialysis beside financial help for medication, investigation and transplantation

The Hindu Bureau

Tanker (Tamil Nadu Kidney Research) Foundation has installed a dialysis machine at the Corporation Urban Primary Health Centre in Gangaiamman Koil Street in Lakshmipuram, Retteri. The unit is supported by the Greater Chennai Corporation and Rotary Club of Chennai Towers. 

Anjana Kovoor, operations head of Adhyan Charitable Trust that donated the new machine, commissioned it on Tuesday.  

Annually, 14,440 persons are diagnosed with kidney failure in the State and only 10% have access to treatment. Tanker Foundation is a non-profit charitable organisation that offers subsidised dialysis beside financial help for medication, investigation and transplantation.  

The foundation runs 14 dialysis units in the State, of which 11 are in Chennai and one each in Madurai, Vellore and Tirupur.  

