HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dialysis machine installed in Retteri urban primary health centre

Tanker Foundation is a non-profit charitable organisation that offers subsidised dialysis beside financial help for medication, investigation and transplantation

October 31, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Tanker (Tamil Nadu Kidney Research) Foundation has installed a dialysis machine at the Corporation Urban Primary Health Centre in Gangaiamman Koil Street in Lakshmipuram, Retteri. The unit is supported by the Greater Chennai Corporation and Rotary Club of Chennai Towers. 

Anjana Kovoor, operations head of Adhyan Charitable Trust that donated the new machine, commissioned it on Tuesday.  

Annually, 14,440 persons are diagnosed with kidney failure in the State and only 10% have access to treatment. Tanker Foundation is a non-profit charitable organisation that offers subsidised dialysis beside financial help for medication, investigation and transplantation.  

The foundation runs 14 dialysis units in the State, of which 11 are in Chennai and one each in Madurai, Vellore and Tirupur.  

Related Topics

health / non government organizations (NGO)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.