Dialysis centre set up in Port Blair

CHENNAI

25 June 2021 04:05 IST

This is a joint initiative of the Rotary Club of Guindy with its partners the Rotary Chatswood Sunrise in Australia, Rotary Penang in Malaysia, Rotary Grand Baie in Mauritius, Rotary Club of Port Blair, Tanker Foundation and Pillar Hospital.

Rotary Clubs, along with the Tanker Foundation, have set up a dialysis unit in Port Blair for residents of the Andaman and Nicobar islands.

The centre, with six dialysis machines, was set up with the support of the Pillar Hospital in Port Blair, and commissioned on June 20.

This is a joint initiative of the Rotary Club of Guindy with its partners the Rotary Chatswood Sunrise in Australia, Rotary Penang in Malaysia, Rotary Grand Baie in Mauritius, Rotary Club of Port Blair, Tanker Foundation and Pillar Hospital.

Advertising

Advertising

Georgi Abraham, founder trustee of Tanker Foundation, and Sister Jensia Mary, of the Pillar Hospital, were present at the event. Latha Kumaraswami, managing trustee of the foundation, and Sharath Kumar V.R., president of the Rotary Club of Guindy, also spoke.