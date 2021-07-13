Diabetics want physician’s assurance on taking vaccine: study

The survey was conducted among those aged over 18 between March 31 and April 9

Diabetics are often afraid of getting vaccinated against COVID-19 for fear of complications, but it is crucial for people with co-morbidities to be vaccinated, according to experts.

A study, conducted by M.V. Hospital for Diabetes at Royapuram, found that many people were afraid of vaccination, fearing adverse effects. The survey was conducted among diabetics aged over 18 who attended the hospital’s outpatient department between March 31 and April 9. As many as 214 persons participated, and their mean age was 55. Those surveyed were aged 25-83. The mean duration of diabetes was 11.15 years.

Among the participants, around 7.5% had survived a bout of the novel coronavirus infection. While 43.7% of them had been treated as outpatients, the others had been admitted to a health facility.

Among those surveyed, 46 persons had taken at least one vaccine dose, while nine participants (4.2%) had taken both. While 18 persons had received Covaxin, 28 had got Covishield.

The primary reason for not taking the vaccine was that they wanted the advice of their diabetologist. As many as 45 people (26.8%) said they were afraid of being vaccinated. At least six of those surveyed were not willing to take the vaccine, while 18 were unaware of the availability of the vaccines.

Vijay Viswanathan, chief diabetologist at the hospital and one of the authors of the study, said: “It is up to physicians to convince them that they need the vaccination since they have diabetes and are at a greater risk of complications if they contract the infection.”

The study was not repeated after the second wave of the infection, he added. “People with diabetes also feel that they are at risk of developing some complication, especially if they have hypertension or other complication like heart or kidney disease along with diabetes,” he said.

The survey pointed to the crucial role physicians play in creating awareness. “People mostly rely on them for decision-making, and to break the hesitancy,” he said.

The survey, ‘Trend in COVID-19 vaccination among people with diabetes: A short study from India’, was published in Diabetes & Metabolic Syndrome: Clinical Research & Reviews.