Diabetic foot treatment centre inaugurated

17 November 2021 23:36 IST

A diabetic foot treatment centre was inaugurated at Naruvi Hospitals in Vellore on Wednesday to mark the World Diabetes Day, celebrated on November 17 every year.

An interaction of doctors with diabetes patients, an awareness camp by nutrition experts on the right type of food for diabetics and simple physical exercises to tone up their health were organised as part of the event.

On the occasion, Aravindan Nair, Chief of Medical Services (Naruvi Hospitals), Paul Henry, Executive Director, Simon Rajarathnam, Head of Diabetics Department, and Chief Financial Officer Venkatrangam, took part, a release said.

