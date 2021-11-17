Tamil Nadu

Diabetic foot treatment centre inaugurated

A diabetic foot treatment centre was inaugurated at Naruvi Hospitals in Vellore on Wednesday to mark the World Diabetes Day, celebrated on November 17 every year.

An interaction of doctors with diabetes patients, an awareness camp by nutrition experts on the right type of food for diabetics and simple physical exercises to tone up their health were organised as part of the event.

On the occasion, Aravindan Nair, Chief of Medical Services (Naruvi Hospitals), Paul Henry, Executive Director, Simon Rajarathnam, Head of Diabetics Department, and Chief Financial Officer Venkatrangam, took part, a release said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 17, 2021 11:36:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/diabetic-foot-treatment-centre-inaugurated/article37550330.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY