Diabetes in Pregnancy Study Group in India advocates blood sugar test for pregnant women at 8th week

March 10, 2023

The Diabetes in Pregnancy Study Group in India (DIPSI) will be recommending to the Union government to test the blood sugar levels of antenatal women in the eighth week of pregnancy to prevent not just gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM) in them but also prevent the baby from being at a higher risk of diabetes.

In a presentation on the strategy of “primordial prevention” of diabetes as part of the 17 th national conference of DIPSI, its founder-patron and diabetologist V. Seshiah said it was crucial that the post-prandial blood sugar level of antenatal women does not exceed 110 mg/dl at the tenth week as it was an indication that they would develop GDM.

Importantly, it can adversely affect the foetus as well as the foetal beta cells, which start secreting insulin around the eleventh week of pregnancy. Hence, he said it was important to screen the women during the eighth week so that blood sugar levels, if elevated, can be brought down before the tenth week.

Rajeev Chawla, former president, DIPSI, and director, North Delhi Diabetes Centre, who received the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ at the conference, said the strategy would be discussed in a meeting with the Union Ministry of Health this week. He said elevated sugar levels during the tenth week could adversely affect the programming of the pancreas in the foetus, and added that preventing this through early screening could have far-reaching positive outcomes in transgenerational prevention of diabetes and non-communicable diseases.

Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, who inaugurated the conference, lauded Dr. Seshiah’s contributions in the field of diabetes, especially gestational diabetes. Highlighting that the Union government had taken steps for women’s health, he said preventive healthcare had been given more importance now. He said Dr. Seshiah’s message of “focus on the foetus for the future” was well-timed as today’s newborns will be the youth of India when the country reaches its 100 th year of Independence.

A. Shanmugam, organising secretary of the conference, said DIPSI’s revised guidelines on “Diagnosis and Management of GDM” was released as part of the conference. Cynthia Alexander assumed charge as president, DIPSI, at the conference.

