Diabetologist cautions against fungus

CHENNAI

08 May 2021 23:57 IST

“Diabetes has a bidirectional relationship with COVID-19. Those who are diabetic are more at risk of catching severe illness due to COVID-19”

V. Mohan, chairman of Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre, on Saturday cautioned against increased prevalence of mucormycosis, a fungal infection that can be fatal, during COVID-19 and urged all those who were diabetic to keep their sugar levels under check to reduce the risk.

In a talk delivered online to create awareness, he said that cases of mucormycosis were being reported in cities such Mumbai and Ahmedabad, and Tamil Nadu might also see such cases.

Highlighting that the use of steroids for treating certain cases of COVID-19 would shoot up sugar levels, he said this would put diabetic people at a higher risk of catching mucormycosis. “Diabetes has a bidirectional relationship with COVID-19. Those who are diabetic are more at risk of catching severe illness due to COVID-19. At the same time, lack of physical activity during the pandemic and steroid treatment for affected with COVID-19 can cause or worsen diabetes,” he said. He stressed on the need for caution on the part of doctors in judicious use of steroids, which were life saving for many COVID-19 patients, and continuous monitoring of sugar levels.

Advertising

Advertising

He said a person affected with mucormycosis may need early detection and powerful diagnosis for treatment, which may in turn affect other organs such as kidney. “Prevention is rather far better. If you regularly monitor your sugar levels and take necessary measures to bring it under control, the risk is reduced,” he said.