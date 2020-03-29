‘Dhool’ fame actor, folk singer Paravai Muniyamma dead

Folk singer and actor Paravai Muniyamma, 83, died in Madurai on Sunday. The octogenarian had been suffering from age-related ailments for a few years now.

She shot to fame in 2003 with her role in the film Dhool, in which she starred alongside actors Vikram and Jyothika. Her song Madurai veeran became a huge hit and she went on to star in several Tamil films. Among her other memorable onscreen appearances was the one with actor and comedian Vivekh in the film Kadhal Sadugudu. She also starred in the Tamil films Kovil, Devathaiyai Kanden, Thoranai and Thamizh Padam among others.

As a folk artiste, she had given several performances abroad. In an interview with The Hindu in 2004 she had said, “My overseas programmes stand testimony to the fact that human race has an unquenchable passion for folkart and culture. Folk songs cannot be sidestepped by disco, jazz or rock”. She also had a successful stint on television with her cooking show.

Following reports about Paravai Muniyamma’s ill health and financial woes, Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary Jayalalithaa had announced a financial assistance of ₹6 lakh and a monthly aid of ₹6,000 to her in 2015.

In March 2019, she was honoured with the Kalaimamani title by the State government.