Dhoni to be real estate firm’s brand ambassador

Former Indian cricket team captain M.S. Dhoni has been signed up as the brand ambassador of the real estate major G Square, according to a company release on Wednesday.

Mr. Dhoni said: “G Square has been providing exemplary services in the real estate sector, and I am truly delighted to be associated with one of the most trusted and reputed plot promoters. It gives me immense pleasure to be part of a Chennai-based plot promoter, as my affection for Chennai and its people holds a special place in my heart.” G Square having completed a new ad shoot with Mr. Dhoni would begin the ad campaign of “Your plot, Your home, Your Way” to promote the plot portfolio with the ads emphasising on building your own home the way you want in your own plot. The company was gearing up for new project launches in Chennai, Hosur and Coimbatore and as expanding their business in Bengaluru, the release added.