Dhivakaran is ill and blabbering: Dhinakaran

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader (AMMK) T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Thursday claimed his uncle Dhivakaran, brother of V.K. Sasikala, the jailed aide of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, was blabbering due to ill-health.

“Mr. Dhivakaran is suffering from ill-health and is blabbering something against us. I don’t take him and his utterances seriously,” Mr. Dhinakaran told journalists here. He claimed that Mr. Dhivakaran had been keeping indifferent health since 2002, and that was why he was blabbering against them. “Though he does not have any affection towards us, we always show him respect and affection as a relative. That’s why I don’t take his utterances seriously,” he said.

“Ask people in Mannargudi about him and you would know the truth,” Mr. Dhinakaran claimed, adding he came to know that Mr. Dhivaharan had said that he would even support Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami but never the AMMK.

Later, speaking to mediapersons in Mannargudi, Mr. Dhinakaran said that Mr. Dhivakaran did not enjoy any special position in the party save for being the brother of Sasikala.

Upping the ante against his uncle, Mr. Dhinakaran said that he did not treat whatever Mr. Dhivakaran said as a political comment but took it as something said in a tense situation. “I would simply treat that as if one of our relatives had given vent to his feelings against Sasikala and me. I am willing to answer political questions but not personal or person-related queries,” he added.

Meanwhile, Vivek Jayaraman, son of Ilavarasi (Sasikala’s sister-in-law, who is also serving a four-year term in the disproportionate assets case in Bengaluru), tweeted: “If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together. An African proverb. A strong reminder for all of us.”