Dhinakaran’s call to ‘true followers’ of Jayalalithaa to work under one umbrella

The AMMK leader calls for the establishment of Jayalalithaa’s ‘genuine reign’

March 13, 2023 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
AMMK Deputy General secretary TTV Dhinakaran

The AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Monday reiterated his call to ‘true followers’ of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa to come together and work under one umbrella.

In a statement issued on the eve of his party’s fifth anniversary, Mr. Dhinakaran said his organisation remained steadfast in defeating ‘evil forces and betrayers.’ It was becoming ‘obvious’ that the ‘gang of betrayers,’ least concerned over the ‘continued weakening’ of the party [AIADMK] nourished by Jayalalithaa, was compromising itself with evil forces so that it could escape from cases.

However, he emphasised that the DMK had to be beaten. “All of us should work hard to safeguard the interests of the people of Tamil Nadu and the growth of the State,” he said, giving a call for the establishment of Jayalalithaa’s ‘genuine reign.’

