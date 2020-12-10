Dhinakaran’s appeal to Chief Minister

CHENNAI

10 December 2020 01:22 IST

Terming the Supreme Court’s nod for the proposed Chennai-Salem green corridor project “disappointing”, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Wednesday said it was sad to note that justice had not been rendered to the “sentiments and tears” of those who would be affected by the project.

In a statement, the AMMK leader said Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami should not implement the project, and must see to it that land “forcibly acquired” from farmers is returned to the persons concerned.

