Dhinakaran welcomes cancellation of BharatNet tender

CHENNAI

27 June 2020 16:00 IST

﻿

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) founder T.T.V. Dhinakarn has welcomed the reported cancellation of tenders invited by the Tamil Nadu Fibrenet Corporation for the procurement of an ICT system under BharatNet projects.

In a series of tweets, he said the move had “validated” complaints about irregularities surrounding the tenders. This was only “the beginning” and in the days approaching, other irregularities will be exposed, he said.

Advertising

Advertising