Tamil Nadu

Dhinakaran welcomes cancellation of BharatNet tender

﻿

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) founder T.T.V. Dhinakarn has welcomed the reported cancellation of tenders invited by the Tamil Nadu Fibrenet Corporation for the procurement of an ICT system under BharatNet projects.

In a series of tweets, he said the move had “validated” complaints about irregularities surrounding the tenders. This was only “the beginning” and in the days approaching, other irregularities will be exposed, he said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 27, 2020 4:02:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/dhinakaran-welcomes-cancellation-of-bharatnet-tender/article31932846.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY