Dhinakaran warns Madurai Aadheenam of legal action

CHENNAI

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Monday warned of taking legal action against Madurai Aadheenam Arunagirinatha Gnanasambanda Desikar for claiming that the party would merge with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

The Aadheenam had recently said that the two parties would merge, and on Monday reiterated the same.

Recalling that he had last month itself denied a similar statement made by the Aadheenam, Mr. Dhinakaran said, “After I had mentioned that, the Aadheenam should have realised the situation.” If the Aadheenam went about spreading such rumours, legal action would be taken against him, he said.

