Dhinakaran wants Stalin to clarify govt. stand on old pension scheme

T.T.V. Dhinakaran

May 09, 2022 15:54 IST

Has DMK’s promise on the issue ‘gone with the wind’? he asks

The AMMK general secretary, T.T.V. Dhinakaran, on Monday wanted Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to clarify the stand of the State government on the restoration of the old pension scheme for the government employees.

In a series of tweets, he wondered whether the ruling DMK’s electoral promise on the issue had “gone with the wind”, like many other promises.

