Dhinakaran wants Stalin to clarify govt. stand on old pension scheme
Has DMK’s promise on the issue ‘gone with the wind’? he asks
The AMMK general secretary, T.T.V. Dhinakaran, on Monday wanted Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to clarify the stand of the State government on the restoration of the old pension scheme for the government employees.
In a series of tweets, he wondered whether the ruling DMK’s electoral promise on the issue had “gone with the wind”, like many other promises.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.