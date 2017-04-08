‘Dhinakaran used two PAN cards’

The Satta Panchayat Iyakkam, a political outfit, on Friday alleged that AIADMK (Amma) deputy general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran had quoted two different Permanent Account Numbers (PAN) in his election affidavits filed in 2004 (when he entered Lok Sabha) and in 2017 (R.K. Nagar Assembly constituency).

Producing Mr. Dhinakaran’s affidavits to substantiate the allegations, the organisation’s general secretary, Senthil Arumugam, said, “The use of two different PAN cards raises a number of questions. We demand that the Income Tax Department and the Election Commission probe the issue.”

Income Tax officials said that only when a person surrenders the existing PAN card can he or she obtain a new PAN card, adding that holding multiple PAN cards constitutes a criminal offence.

When contacted, AIADMK (Amma) spokesperson K. Samarasam said it was not a good thing to discuss an individual’s PAN details in a public forum.