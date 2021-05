CHENNAI

26 May 2021 09:31 IST

The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Tuesday called upon the State government to take steps to stall Karnataka government’s reported attempt to build a dam in Mekedatu across the Cauvery. In a series of tweets, he expressed concern over the reports in this regard.

Advertising

Advertising