The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Tuesday called upon the State government to take steps to stall Karnataka government’s reported attempt to build a dam in Mekedatu across the Cauvery. In a series of tweets, he expressed concern over the reports in this regard.
Mekedatu: Dhinakaran urges T.N. govt. act against Karnataka's moves
Special Correspondent
CHENNAI,
May 26, 2021 09:31 IST
Special Correspondent
CHENNAI,
May 26, 2021 09:31 IST
Related Articles
Close X
Next Story HC directs former AIADMK MP to give away property worth ₹500 crore to two investors in his company
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | May 26, 2021 9:35:08 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/dhinakaran-urges-tn-govt-to-stall-karnatakas-move-on-mekedatu-dam/article34646530.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story