Tamil Nadu

Mekedatu: Dhinakaran urges T.N. govt. act against Karnataka's moves

The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Tuesday called upon the State government to take steps to stall Karnataka government’s reported attempt to build a dam in Mekedatu across the Cauvery. In a series of tweets, he expressed concern over the reports in this regard.

Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 26, 2021 9:35:08 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/dhinakaran-urges-tn-govt-to-stall-karnatakas-move-on-mekedatu-dam/article34646530.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY