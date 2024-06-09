ADVERTISEMENT

Dhinakaran urges T.N. govt. to exert pressure on Karnataka to release Cauvery water

Published - June 09, 2024 11:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

T.T.V. Dhinakaran

AMMK leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Sunday urged the ruling DMK to exert pressure on its ally Congress, which is heading the government in Karnataka, to release Cauvery water due to Tamil Nadu.

He further urged the government to announce a special kuruvai package and for uninterrupted three phase electricity supply to benefit the farmers in the Cauvery delta region.

Mr. Dhinakaran, in a social media post, cited media reports that doubted the possibility of opening the sluices of Mettur dam on the customary date on June 12. It was necessary for announcing a special kuruvai package to aid farmers, he contended.

He criticised the government for “not having thought of alternate arrangements” for the benefit of farmers, who were dependent on the Cauvery water from Mettur dam.

