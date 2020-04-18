Tamil Nadu

Dhinakaran urges State to ensure contract employees are provided for adequately

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) founder T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Saturday urged the State government to ensure that contract employees, engaged by the State government in activities aimed at tackling the spread of COVID-19, be provided for adequately with personal protective equipment and wages.

