Dhinakaran urges State govt. to drop spiritual and cultural eco-park project

The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary, T.T.V. Dhinakaran, on Monday, urged the DMK regime to drop the plan to set up a spiritual and cultural eco-park, spread over 233 acres, off the East Coast Road (ECR) near Thiruvidanthai.

In a post on his social media handle, Mr. Dhinakaran said the proposed project might adversely affect the livelihood opportunities of fishermen in and around the area. Calling it “highly condemnable”, he referred to concerns expressed by environmental experts, who said that the project might disturb the groundwater table and sand dunes. He wanted the government not to carry out any such project in the future.

His response was in the context of the publication of an article, “Chennai fishermen oppose HR&CE’s proposed spiritual and cultural eco-park in Thiruvidanthai”, by The Hindu on November 25, 2024.

Meanwhile, the AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, quoting reports that the government had decided to reduce the number of school teachers -- BT Assistants or Block Resource Teacher Educators -- from 3,192 to 2,803, said those who had taken this year’s examination for the post wanted the government to keep the number of candidates to be chosen at the original number of 5,154. He demanded that not only 5,154 posts but also other vacancies under the broad category of teachers be filled immediately.