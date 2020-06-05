Dhinakaran urges govt. to clarify on coop loan scheme for traders

CHENNAI

05 June 2020 16:39 IST

The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) on Friday urged the State government to clarify the status of a loan scheme of ₹50,000 each for small traders.

In a couple of tweets, T.T.V. Dhinkaran, AMMK founder, referred to the reports of the announcement of the scheme by Cooperation Minister Sellur K. Raju for small traders having ration cards and the staff at cooperative. He said the government should make it clear whether any provision had been made for the scheme and what were the guidelines for the traders to avail themselves of the scheme.

