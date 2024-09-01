Dhinakaran urges DMK government to implement old pension scheme again

AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Saturday urged the DMK government to implement the old pension scheme again for the government employees including schoolteachers.

In a post on his social media handle, Mr. Dhinakaran referred to the proposed agitation by the teachers on September 5 in connection with the Teachers’ Day. Criticising the State government for, what he called “its refusal to revert to the OPS despite the ruling party’s electoral promise”, Mr. Dhinakaran wanted the regime to hold talks with the teachers and other government employees before reviving the old pension scheme.

Meanwhile, the AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, in a statement, referred to the collapse of the recently built ₹6.5 crore bed protection wall near the new Coleroon bridge in Tiruchi and demanded a probe into the matter. He called upon the government to build a quality check dam.