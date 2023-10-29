Dhinakaran urges Centre, State government to secure release of T.N. fishermen from Sri Lanka

October 29, 2023 03:57 pm | Updated 04:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

AMMK founder T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Sunday, October 29, 2023 condemned the arrest of 37 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu by the Sri Lankan Navy and urged the Central and State governments to secure their release.

In a social media post, Mr. Dhinakaran said the arrest of 37 fishermen from Rameswaram have led to apprehensions among the fishing community in the State. He also criticised the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin of not having taken any step to prevent such incidents. He went on to urge the Central and State governments to take steps to protect the livelihood of fishermen.

In another post, Mr. Dhinakaran referred to the demand by various doctors’ associations and urged the Tamil Nadu government to grant them a pay equivalent to that of the Central government doctors. He referred to the associations’ contention that the State government doctors were paid at least ₹40,000 - ₹50,000 less than their Central government counterparts.

Mr. Dhinakaran referred to the doctors’ service during the COVID-19 period and underlined the need for realising the significance of public health and fulfil their demands.