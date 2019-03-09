Dhinakaran seeks release of convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case

The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) founder T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Friday demanded the release of seven convicts of the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case and 41 Muslims, who had been in jails for over 20 years. He found fault with the State government for not having set the Muslims free during the centenary celebrations of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)’s founder M.G. Ramachandran despite them having fulfilled norms for the release.
In another statement, Mr. Dhinakaran said he convened a meeting with senior party functionaries on Monday to discuss the preparations for the Lok Sabha elections.
